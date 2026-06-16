Guangzhou dragon boat teams make waves in UK, claim championship at Britain's largest Duanwu Festival race

The rhythmic beat of drums echoed across the waters of Salford Quays in Greater Manchester on June 13, as the spirit of Lingnan dragon boat culture traveled thousands of miles from southern China to the United Kingdom.

Two dragon boat teams from Guangzhou's Tianhe district delivered an outstanding performance at the 12th U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, with the Liede Dragon Boat Team taking home the championship title and the Yangji Dragon Boat Team securing third place.

Participants gather for the award ceremony at the 12th U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, held at Salford Quays in Greater Manchester. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

The annual event brought together more than 50 teams from across the U.K. and attracted tens of thousands of spectators. Participants represented a wide range of communities and organizations, including the U.K. National Health Service, multinational corporations, universities, local government institutions, Chinese enterprises, and overseas Chinese associations, highlighting dragon boating's unique ability to connect people across cultures and backgrounds.

Guangzhou's Liede Dragon Boat Team wins the championship title at the 12th U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

Guangzhou's Yangji Dragon Boat Team claims third place at the 12th U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

Both Guangzhou teams carry deep cultural roots. Liede urban village has a history spanning nearly 900 years, and its residents have been racing dragon boats for over a century. The team is no stranger to international competition, having previously won a dragon boat race in Auckland, New Zealand. This year marked its first appearance at the U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival and another impressive international victory.

Li Chiying, chairman of Liede Economic Development Co., Ltd., and representative of the Guangzhou delegation, said the team gave everything despite battling jet lag after traveling such a long distance.

In his view, the event went far beyond sports. With lion dances, traditional performances, folk art exhibitions, and overseas Chinese communities all coming together, the festival served as an important platform for showcasing Chinese culture abroad.

Aerial view of the final race at the 12th U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

For the athletes themselves, the experience was equally meaningful. Li Jingwen from the Yangji Dragon Boat Team described dragon boating as "one boat, one heart, moving forward together."

She noted that while China offers a stronger traditional Duanwu Festival atmosphere, the international setting in the U.K. created a different but equally exciting experience.

"Dragon boat racing is all about teamwork," she said. "In many ways, it doesn't even require language. It naturally becomes a bridge for cultural exchange between China and the U.K."

Athletes from the Guangzhou dragon boat teams compete at the 12th U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival at Salford Quays. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

Head coach Liang Zhanpeng of the Liede team shared his excitement after competing in Britain for the first time, praising both the event organization and the enthusiasm of local spectators.

"The atmosphere was incredible. Everyone was cheering nonstop. We definitely want to come back again," he said.

The U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival was first introduced by the Xinhua Chinese Association in 2012 and has since grown into one of Europe's most influential celebrations of traditional Chinese culture.

Speaking ahead of the race, Chinese Consul General in Manchester Tang Rui emphasized the event's important role in promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and the U.K.

Salford Mayor Paul Dennett also noted that the dragon boat spirit of unity and cooperation closely aligns with the city's own values.

From fierce competition on the water to cultural performances including martial arts, calligraphy, traditional music, Chinese medicine demonstrations, and a large-scale theatrical production inspired by China's Grand Canal, the event offered British audiences an immersive glimpse into Chinese heritage.

Performers stage a dragon dance at the 12th U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival at Salford Quays in Greater Manchester. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)