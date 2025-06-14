Dragon boat event held in northern Israeli city of Acre

Xinhua) 15:36, June 14, 2025

A woman poses for a photo with a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People paddle dragon boats during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People paddle a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People paddle a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People paddle a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)