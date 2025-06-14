Dragon boat event held in northern Israeli city of Acre
A woman poses for a photo with a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People paddle dragon boats during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People paddle a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People paddle a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People paddle a dragon boat during a dragon boat event in the northern Israeli city of Acre, June 12, 2025. A Chinese cultural event centered on dragon boat racing was held on Thursday in the ancient Israeli city of Acre. More than 300 participants competed in the traditional boat races along the Mediterranean coast. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Dragon boat racing brings fun and festivities to S China's Hainan
- Intl participants shine in dragon boat races in S China's Hainan
- Women paddle dragon boat to fight breast cancer
- Lion dance on water cheers for dragon boat race
- Dragon boat racers battle on frozen Harbin waterways
- Dragon boat race held in Akko, Israel
- Dragon boat race held in Singapore
- Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races resume after 4 years
- Dragon boat race held to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Malaysia
- Let's mark Duanwu Festival
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.