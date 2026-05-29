Villages in Guangzhou awaken dragon boats as rowers set for UK debut

A single drumbeat. A splash. Then a roar.

In Guangzhou's Liede village, more than 100 villagers jumped into the dragon boat pond. After a year buried in mud and water, the dragon boats began to surface – red, flower‑patterned, five‑colored, 14 in total.

"The Dragon Boat Festival feels even more festive here than the Chinese New Year," said Li Chiying, chairman of Guangzhou Liede Economic Development Co., Ltd., as the boats emerged. "Once the Chinese New Year festivities are over, we can't wait for the dragon boat season to arrive."

Dragon boat awakening ceremony in Liede village. (People's Daily Online/Wu Yuyangyang)

Villagers cleaning a dragon boat in Liede. (People's Daily Online/Han Yuxuan)

A similar awakening ceremony took place in Yangji village, following an old saying: "On the eighth day of the fourth lunar month, the dragon boat is dug out of the mud."

"One, two, three!" Chanting in unison, dozens of villagers slowly lifted the boat from the creek. Mud slid off the hull as the boat surfaced. On the bank, children waved and cheered, "Jiayou! Jiayou!"

Dragon boat awakening ceremony in Yangji village. (People's Daily Online/Han Yuxuan)

"This tradition holds our community together," said Li Yinghao, secretary‑general of the Yangji Dragon Boat Association in Guangzhou, standing proudly by the creek. "Many of our young people are deeply passionate about dragon boat culture. Generation after generation, we keep it alive."

Villagers of Yangji lifting the dragon boat. (People's Daily Online/Han Yuxuan)

The awakening ceremony marks the official start of the dragon boat season, a vital part of the region's cultural heritage.

This year, rowers from Liede and Yangji are venturing far beyond their home waters. "We've been invited to compete in the UK," said Qin Jiayang, a member of the Yangji dragon boat team. "We hope this trip will be a great learning experience."

Li Chiying added: "We will live up to people's expectations, showing Western countries both the cultural spirit and the competitive speed of Chinese dragon boat racing."

Nearly 30 rowers from the two villages will take part in the 2026 UK Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the largest dragon boat event in Europe, this June at Salford Quays in Greater Manchester. They will race alongside teams from around the world.

The drumbeats that rose from the Pearl River will cross mountains and oceans to reach the waters of Manchester.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)