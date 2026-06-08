Liede caiqing ceremony kicks off dragon boat season ahead of UK trip

Liede urban village in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, held its traditional "caiqing" (greenery picking) ceremony for dragon boats on June 6, a ritual intended to bring the boats back to life for a new season.

On June 9, nearly 20 rowers from Liede will carry this vibrant spirit to Britain to compete at the U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival.

Residents take part in the caiqing ceremony in Liede urban village, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 6, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Han Yuxuan)

Caiqing is an essential part of Guangdong's dragon boat culture. Each year, the boats are lifted from their winter resting places, repaired, repainted and decorated before the ceremony, which is held on an auspicious day.

This year, residents carried dragon heads and tails, holding ceremonial canopies and banner flags as they gathered by the riverbank with great energy. The dragon boats then glided back and forth along the creek, accompanied by firecrackers and drumbeats, completing the awakening ritual.

Residents carry the dragon head and tail to the creek in Liede urban village, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 6, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wu Yuyangyang)

A large crowd gathers to watch the dragon boat caiqing ceremony in Liede urban village, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 6, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wu Yuyangyang)

Parents and children enjoy a dragon boat ride in Liede urban village, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 6, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yujie)

The completion of the caiqing ceremony marks the official start of Liede's dragon boat season. In the days ahead, rowers will take the dragon boats to visit relatives and friends, take part in village races, and eventually head to the U.K. — carrying forward a thousand-year-old tradition of communal bonds and competitive spirit.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)