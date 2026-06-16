From frosting to flower
(People's Daily App) 16:42, June 16, 2026
Witness incredible edible art: Every petal of this "flower" is crafted by hand from nothing but buttercream.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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