People enjoy spring flowers across China
People take photos in front of flowers in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 24, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)
Tourists pose for photos with flowers in Shiping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
Tourists visit a scenic spot in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, April 23, 2026. (Photo by Gao Shanyue/Xinhua)
Tourists take the boat at a park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 23, 2026. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)
Tourists visit a scenic spot in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
A tourist takes photos of flowers at a scenic spot in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)
A tourist takes photos at a park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 24, 2026. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)
Tourists walk under flowers at a scenic spot in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 24, 2026. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)
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