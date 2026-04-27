We Are China

People enjoy spring flowers across China

Xinhua) 09:04, April 27, 2026

People take photos in front of flowers in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 24, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos with flowers in Shiping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, April 23, 2026. (Photo by Gao Shanyue/Xinhua)

Tourists take the boat at a park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 23, 2026. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos of flowers at a scenic spot in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos at a park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 24, 2026. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Tourists walk under flowers at a scenic spot in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 24, 2026. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)