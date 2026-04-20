We Are China

Spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 15:35, April 20, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2026 shows a group of elks foraging at a national wetland park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2026 shows tourists taking a raft interacting with elks at a national wetland park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy blossoms at a park in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a view of the Xiaonanhai scenic spot in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall after rain in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows people taking selfies amid flowers in Cuiping District of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Peng Minxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists take a bamboo raft tour in the Equan scenic spot of Jingxi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 17, 2026. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

People paint at an orange orchard of Shuitianba Township, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province, April 15, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows elks foraging at Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos at the peony garden of the Shijiazhuang botanical garden in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2026. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy blossoms in Liujiaxia Town of Yongjing County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

A tourist takes selfies at a peach orchard in Nanyuan Township, Linxia County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 16, 2026. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos at a rapeseed flower field in Bocheng Town of Neihuang County, Anyang City of central China's Henan Province, April 17, 2026. (Photo by Liu Xiaokun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy blossoms at a peach orchard in Dangyu Town of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos of blooming rhododendrons at a national forest park in Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2026 shows a view of tea gardens on Mu'er Mountain of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2026 shows tourists enjoying blooming rhododendrons at a national forest park in Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2026 shows a view of tea gardens on Mu'er Mountain of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)

A photography enthusiast takes photos at the peony garden of the Shijiazhuang botanical garden in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 18, 2026. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Tourists take a boat tour to enjoy the blossoms at the Qingshan Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2026. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2026 shows tourists enjoying blooming rhododendrons at a national forest park in Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)