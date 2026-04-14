We Are China

Spring blossoms boost consumption, rural revitalization across China

People's Daily Online) 09:19, April 14, 2026

Visitors pose for photos under cherry blossoms in Shanghai, April 6, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

Across China, spring blossoms are doing more than brightening the landscape — they are emerging as a driving force for both urban and rural consumption, and a catalyst for rural revitalization.

Flower-viewing is no longer just a casual stroll. In Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, dancers in traditional Miao costume perform amid vast rapeseed fields, blending ethnic culture with natural scenery. At Quyuan Fenghe — one of the 10 major scenic spots around West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province — cherry blossoms frame centuries-old architecture. Visitors come for the flowers, but their spending on dining, accommodation, and cultural and creative products now fuels an increasingly complete consumption chain.

Solid infrastructure and quality services remain essential to attracting repeat visitors. Yet what truly distinguishes a destination is a well-defined local identity and a recognizable brand. By integrating floral resources with agriculture, cultural tourism, and creative industries, regions are injecting fresh vitality into local development.

Kids play under peach blossoms at Gongzhufu Park in Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 5, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Kou Ya'nan)

Photo shows balloons at a booth at Gongzhufu Park in Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 5, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liyang)

Tourists take selfies under crabapple blossoms at Yantan Park in Lanzhou city, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 5, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

People select flowers in a village greenhouse in Songyuan city, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haiyue)

Visitors take photos of flowers near Xin'ao Shopping Center at Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing, April 5, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Xi Biao)

People walk under cherry blossoms at the campus of the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei city, east China's Anhui Province, April 5, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiaofei)

Visitors enjoy flowers at the Tianjin Cultural Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 4, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

Photo shows blossoms at Manduhai Park in Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 3, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

Visitors enjoy themselves at a cherry blossom garden in Ganhe subdistrict, Huyi district, Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 2, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

Photo shows cherry blossoms at a lush tea garden in Huangma township, Nanchang county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Photo shows blooming Adonis amurensis at Jingyuetan National Forest Park in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 29, 2026. The flower is regarded as northeast China's earliest herald of spring. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Photo shows blooming rapeseed flowers in Wuhu city, east China's Anhui Province, March 29, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

A woman takes selfies with blooming flowers at the Hefei Botanical Garden in Hefei city, east China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiaofei)

People pose for photos during a traditional costume activity celebrating the beauty of spring held in Chengguan district, Lhasa city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Visitors take selfies with blooming rapeseed flowers at the foot of Wan'an Mountain in Yibin district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province, March 25, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

Photo shows cherry blossoms at Quyuan Fenghe — one of the top 10 scenic sites around West Lake in Hangzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

People enjoy blooming rapeseed flowers in Xiachen village, Haicang district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 24, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wulongtan Park of Jinan city, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

Visitors enjoy flowers at Qianshan Forest Art Garden in Jingzhou city, central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Visitors enjoy peach blossoms along the banks of the Erdaogou River in Chaoyang district, Beijing, March 18, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

People take photos of magnolia blossoms in Shanghai, March 13, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Young women in traditional Miao costumes dance amid rapeseed flowers in Xinbao Buyi Ethnic Township, Wudang district, Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 13, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Kapok flowers bloom in full splendor at the memorial hall of the Peasant Movement Training Institute in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangzhou Province, March 12, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yadie)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)