4th edition of West Side Flower Fest opens in Bucharest
A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A visitor takes pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A visitor takes picture during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
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