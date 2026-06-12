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2026 Chinese Film Festival opens in Vladivostok
(Xinhua) 16:08, June 12, 2026
Participants are pictured during the 2026 Chinese Film Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on June 11, 2026.
The 2026 Chinese Film Festival opened in Vladivostok on Thursday. The festival will screen six Chinese films including The Lychee Road and In Search of Lost Time, as well as the Sino-Russian co-production Red Silk. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)
A man views a poster during the 2026 Chinese Film Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on June 11, 2026.
The 2026 Chinese Film Festival opened in Vladivostok on Thursday. The festival will screen six Chinese films including The Lychee Road and In Search of Lost Time, as well as the Sino-Russian co-production Red Silk. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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