Chinese Classic Films Week kicks off in Sofia

Xinhua) 09:24, May 15, 2026

SOFIA, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Classic Film Week opened in Sofia on Thursday with a screening of Chinese director Zhang Yimou's award-winning film Red Sorghum.

The event, held at Odeon Cinema in the Bulgarian capital, runs through May 20 and features classic Chinese films produced between 1922 and 1992.

The program includes classics such as The Goddness, Early Spring, Bloody Morning, covering periods from the silent film era to modern works exploring social and historical themes.

Most of these films are being shown on the big screen in Bulgaria for the first time.

All films were digitally restored in 4K resolution by the China Film Archive and are being screened in their original Chinese audio format, in Chinese with Bulgarian subtitles.

Addressing the audience at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli extended an invitation to guests to "discover an ancient yet vibrant China through the magic of the silver screen."

She called for enhanced mutually beneficial China-Bulgaria cooperation in the film sector to foster greater mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The event is jointly organized by the China Film Archive and the Bulgarian National Film Archive, under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria and the China Film Administration.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)