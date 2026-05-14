Interview: Chinese cinema gaining recognition in France: Pathe Films president

Xinhua) 22:05, May 14, 2026

PARIS, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese cinema is gaining increasing recognition in France thanks to its diversity, technological sophistication and expanding cultural exchanges, according to Ardavan Safaee, president of Pathe Films.

Speaking to Xinhua during the current 11th edition of the Chinese Film Festival in France (FCCF), Safaee, who also serves as co-president of the festival, said the event has significantly reshaped French audiences' perception of Chinese cinema over the past decade.

This year's film festival opened in Paris on Sunday, with 17 Chinese films set to tour 10 French cities and regions over the following two months.

"What has truly changed since the festival's creation is the perception of Chinese cinema in France," he said. "Chinese cinema now holds an important place in the French public's consciousness."

Safaee attributed the growing visibility of Chinese films in France to the international success of major Chinese productions and filmmakers. He cited the popularity of The Wandering Earth franchise at the Cannes Film Festival as an example of Chinese cinema's expanding global influence.

According to Safaee, one of the festival's greatest contributions has been introducing French audiences to the breadth of Chinese filmmaking beyond mainstream distribution channels.

"Through the festival, audiences can discover animated films, historical dramas, thrillers -- a truly rich variety of genres," he said.

Among this year's featured productions, Safaee highlighted The Nanjing Photo Studio, a film focusing on atrocities committed by Japan during World War II. He compared it to the French film De Gaulle, which portrays how Charles de Gaulle organized the French resistance during the war.

He said such historical narratives create opportunities for deeper cultural dialogue between China and France.

Safaee also noted that China has one of the world's largest cinema networks and a highly enthusiastic movie-going audience. He added that Chinese viewers, much like French audiences, appreciate a wide range of genres, including historical epics, mythology-inspired adventures, auteur cinema, animation and comedy.

He said China's ability to combine cutting-edge film technologies with large-scale productions has made its film industry increasingly competitive internationally.

Looking ahead, Safaee stressed the importance of strengthening French-Chinese co-productions to build stronger cultural connections with international audiences.

"The key to expanding Chinese cinema's reach further is to find cultural bridges through French-Chinese co-productions and deepen collaboration so that films appeal equally to Chinese and French audiences alike," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)