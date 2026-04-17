16th Beijing Int'l Film Festival opens

Xinhua) 09:37, April 17, 2026

Actress Ma Li appears on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zheng Zhi (1st R), director of the film "All The Good Eyes", and cast members of the film including Yu Hewei (2nd R), Gao Yuanyuan (3rd R), Zhang Tian'ai (3rd L), Han Geng (2nd L) and Xia Zhiguang (1st L) pose for a group photo on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Actors Li Chen, Liu Haocun and Zheng Kai (from left to right) appear on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Juliette Binoche (3rd R), president of the Tiantan Award jury of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF), poses for a group photo with other members of the jury, including Bi Gan (C), Tran Anh Hung (2nd R), Gabriel Mascaro (2nd L), Simon Franglen (3rd L), Zhang Xiaofei (1st R), and Zhang Yi (1st L), on the red carpet of the 16th BJIFF in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Director Dong Runnian, actor Bai Ke, actor Zhang Ruoyun and producer Ying Luojia (from right to left) pose for a group photo on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Singer Chen Chusheng (2nd R) performs at the opening ceremony of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Actress and director Shu Qi appears on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Actress Zhou Dongyu appears on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Actors Wei Xiang, Shen Teng, Yin Zheng and Sha Yi (from left to right), who star in the film "Pegasus 3," pose for a group photo on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Actress Jiang Shuying appears on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Juliette Binoche (C), president of the Tiantan Award jury of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF), attends the opening ceremony of the 16th BJIFF with other members of the jury, including Bi Gan (3rd L), Tran Anh Hung (3rd R), Gabriel Mascaro (2nd L), Simon Franglen (2nd R), Zhang Xiaofei (1st L), and Zhang Yi (1st R), in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Actor Shen Teng appears on the red carpet of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China. The 16th BJIFF kicked off at the Yanqi Lake International Convention &Exhibition Center here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)