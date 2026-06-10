China-Hunan Film Week kicks off in Kenya with pledge to deepen cultural ties

(Xinhua) 09:57, June 10, 2026

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the China-Hunan Film Week in Nairobi, Kenya, June 9, 2026. The China-Hunan Film Week opened on Tuesday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, artists, and film enthusiasts to celebrate cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people ties between China and Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

NAIROBI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The China-Hunan Film Week opened on Tuesday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, artists, and film enthusiasts to celebrate cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people ties between China and Kenya.

The event featured speeches and a range of cultural performances, including music, calligraphy, painting, and photography exhibitions, highlighting cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Noah Otiende, director of the Department of Film Services in Kenya's Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, said the film week marks a milestone in Kenya-China friendship and people-to-people exchanges through the arts.

"This Film Week represents much more than a series of screenings. It represents an opportunity for dialogue, learning, and collaboration," Otiende said in a speech read on his behalf by Grace Ngunjiri, an assistant director at the Department of Film Services.

Otiende said that the film week offers Kenyan audiences a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of China's Hunan Province while opening doors for bilateral collaboration among filmmakers, scholars, students, and industry practitioners.

He added that Kenya is keen to partner with China to spur growth in the creative industry, particularly through training, talent development, and technology transfer.

"Through such collaborations, we can nurture the next generation of storytellers who will create content that speaks not only to local audiences but also to the world," Otiende said.

Luo Zhengmao, deputy director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Hunan Province, said that films provide a vehicle for deepening China-Africa friendship while fostering mutual learning among civilizations.

According to Luo, eight Chinese films, including productions from Hunan, will be screened during the film week in Kenya to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and deeper friendship through art.

Timothy Owase, chief executive officer of the Kenya Film Commission, said the film week presents an opportunity to celebrate the intersection of art, culture, and storytelling between the two countries.

"This week is not just about screening brilliant cinematic works from Hunan. It is about building bridges. It is about creating opportunities for Kenyan and Chinese filmmakers to collaborate, share technical expertise, and co-create stories that resonate globally," Owase said.

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the China-Hunan Film Week in Nairobi, Kenya. The China-Hunan Film Week opened on Tuesday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, artists, and film enthusiasts to celebrate cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people ties between China and Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)