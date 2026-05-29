China's zero-tariff policy boosts Kenya's avocado industry

Xinhua) 16:09, May 29, 2026

Workers sort avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States.

Starting from May 1, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Kenya is the leading producer of avocado in Africa and among the top six producers globally. The policy promises better times for all players in the avocado value chain in Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker checks an avocado at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States.

Starting from May 1, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Kenya is the leading producer of avocado in Africa and among the top six producers globally. The policy promises better times for all players in the avocado value chain in Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers process avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States.

Starting from May 1, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Kenya is the leading producer of avocado in Africa and among the top six producers globally. The policy promises better times for all players in the avocado value chain in Kenya. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A worker moves avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States.

Starting from May 1, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Kenya is the leading producer of avocado in Africa and among the top six producers globally. The policy promises better times for all players in the avocado value chain in Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers process avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States.

Starting from May 1, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Kenya is the leading producer of avocado in Africa and among the top six producers globally. The policy promises better times for all players in the avocado value chain in Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers process avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States.

Starting from May 1, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Kenya is the leading producer of avocado in Africa and among the top six producers globally. The policy promises better times for all players in the avocado value chain in Kenya. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)