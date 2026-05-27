China's zero-tariff policy boosts coffee export from Ethiopia, says industry expert

Xinhua) 13:18, May 27, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian coffee exporters are taking advantage of China's zero-tariff policy through expanding shipments to the Chinese market, according to Gizat Worku, general manager of the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association.

Worku recently told Xinhua that China scrapped tariffs for Ethiopian coffee two years ago, boosting annual coffee export to China to 36,000 tonnes last year from about 2,000 tonnes five years ago.

"During the previous quarter of the Ethiopian calendar, the highest coffee export destination for Ethiopian coffee was China. The market for Ethiopian coffee in China is expanding fast," said Worku.

Starting from May 1, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

Appreciating the Chinese government's commitment to supporting Africa, Worku described the policy as a "win-win approach" that delivers long-term benefits to the people of China and Africa.

"Getting such an opportunity to export to China, the biggest market in the world, is a big opportunity for Africa," Worku noted.

According to the general manager, China would be the biggest destination for Ethiopian coffee in the coming three years, given the rapidly growing demand, especially for specialty coffee.

Worku stressed the need for Ethiopian coffee exporters to intensify efforts and export high-quality coffee to Chinese customers.

"China's market is booming. Coffee consumption in China is expanding fast due to modernity and civilization. The number of young people in China consuming coffee is increasing rapidly," he stressed.

He said that China applies a unique business strategy where it invites producers from all corners of the globe to sell their products at the China International Import Expo.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)