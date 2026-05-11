China's zero-tariff policy creates opportunities for Nigerian exporters, says official

Xinhua) 13:54, May 11, 2026

ABUJA, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's implementation of a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries is beneficial for Nigerian exporters and helps strengthen bilateral trade between the two nations, a Nigerian official said on Sunday.

Agabaidu Jideani, director-general of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), made the remarks during an interview with the media. He said the zero-tariff policy, which took effect on May 1, presents an important opportunity for Nigerian exporters to expand access to the Chinese market.

Jideani said the initiative could help Nigeria expand exports to China, "one of the world's largest consumer markets."

According to him, sectors likely to benefit include agriculture, agro-processing, solid minerals and light manufacturing. Improved market access could also enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian products in China, he added.

Jideani said effective use of the policy could support Nigeria's export diversification efforts and boost foreign exchange earnings. He urged exporters to meet the Chinese market's requirements on product quality, packaging and supply consistency, and called for greater government support to improve competitiveness.

According to Jideani, high production costs, inadequate infrastructure and logistics bottlenecks remain major challenges facing Nigerian exporters, and market access alone would not guarantee market penetration for Nigerian businesses.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)