Interview: China's zero-tariff policy injects new momentum into Africa's economic modernization, says Malagasy economist

Xinhua) 10:06, May 06, 2026

ANTANANARIVO, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff treatment for 53 African diplomatic partners, effective from May 1, will provide a valuable opportunity to inject new momentum into Africa's economic modernization while improving the position of African products in the global trading system, a Malagasy economist has said.

African countries are currently showing strong interest in the Chinese market and the implementation of China's zero-tariff policy concretely demonstrates its commitment to supporting Africa's development, Hugues Rajaonson told Xinhua in a recent interview in Antananarivo, the Malagasy capital.

This measure would help boost African exports to China, improve local livelihoods, and strengthen cooperation between African producers and Chinese enterprises, the economist said.

Given China's vast consumer base, diversified demand, and promising market prospects, the tariff exemption will lower entry costs for African products and provide broader and more stable access to the Chinese market, thereby enhancing African producers' bargaining power in the global market, Rajaonson said.

The zero-tariff policy could reshape Africa's trade flows, encouraging more African countries to "turn toward China," he said.

Since December 2024, China has already granted zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines to 33 least developed African countries with diplomatic ties. This has benefited exports from several key Malagasy sectors, particularly agriculture, fisheries and textiles.

Products such as Malagasy lamb are now available on the Chinese market through major platforms like the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the China International Import Expo.

China's zero-tariff policy will also promote the modernization of African economies, Rajaonson said.

The growing presence of African goods in China encourages African companies to continuously improve production standards, quality control, supply chain management, and brand development, he said.

Rajaonson also underscored that reduced export costs will enable African companies to invest more in innovation and draw on China's experience, fostering "new cooperation in intellectual, technological, and commercial fields" with China.

"When a country tells you that 'your products are welcome here,' it means that it truly supports your development," the economist added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)