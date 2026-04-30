China provides new development opportunities for Africa with zero-tariff policy

Xinhua) 08:03, April 30, 2026

An exhibitor (2nd L) introduces African products to visitors during the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo at Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China, with its newly announced zero-tariff policy for African countries and its supersized market, will provide Africa with new development opportunities and help African countries navigate the current global economic turbulence, according to Chinese authorities.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday that China's latest move will create such opportunities on multiple fronts, saying that the zero tariffs will lower the cost of African products entering the Chinese market, giving them a competitive edge.

The ministry said that the African products such as cocoa from Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana, coffee and avocados from Kenya, as well as citrus fruits and wine from South Africa, face tariffs ranging from 8 percent to 30 percent.

However, from May 1 onward, as long as these products meet relevant rules of origin and inspection and quarantine requirements, they will enjoy zero tariffs. "The zero-tariff policy creates conditions for expanding African exports to China, while effectively enriching the supply in the Chinese market and offering consumers more diverse choices."

The statement said the zero tariffs will help attract China and other trading partners to increase investment in Africa, bringing capital, technology, equipment and management expertise to process African specialty products locally before exporting them to China.

It said this will promote the formation and upgrading of Africa's industrial chains, supporting Africa's industrialization and agricultural modernization. It will also help promote balanced and sustainable growth in China-Africa trade.

According to the ministry, the zero tariffs are also expected to help drive the diversification of African export products, increase their added value and optimize export structures, which will benefit farmers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as job creation and people's livelihoods.

The ministry also expects the zero-tariff policy to further advance China-Africa cooperation in areas spanning services trade, digital trade, green industries, and sustainable development, which will be conducive to enhancing Africa's capacity for independent development and accelerating its modernization process.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Tuesday that from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2028, China will grant zero-tariff treatment, in the form of a preferential tariff rate, to 20 African countries that have established diplomatic ties with China and are not classified as the least developed countries. This follows the country's earlier decision to grant zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines, effective from Dec. 1, 2024, for 33 least developed African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

The ministry said that the zero-tariff arrangement is an innovative and phased step as China and relevant African countries work toward the signing of the China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development agreement.

It said the agreement will help establish long-term, stable, and predictable institutional safeguards for China-Africa trade and investment, explaining that it not only systematically addresses the tariff concerns of African countries but also responds to their expectations in areas such as reducing non-tariff barriers, enhancing trade facilitation, and attracting investment.

"The agreement is also a major move to deepen mutually beneficial China-Africa cooperation, which will contribute to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era," it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)