Interview: China's zero-tariff policy raises hope for agriculture, says Cameroonian expert

Xinhua) 10:23, April 28, 2026

YAOUNDE, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff treatment for imports from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, set to take full effect on May 1, will be an impetus to boost agricultural development while enhancing intra-continental trade, a Cameroonian expert has said.

"This is a great opportunity and a way to allow Africans to participate in agriculture, which is truly an engine of growth for our country. Our products can now go to China, a market of 1.4 billion people," Daniel Yando, president of the China-Cameroon Business Association (CCBA), told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"I think every major entrepreneur should consider how to develop our land," he said.

Cameroon's agricultural exports to China are primarily raw commodities, with raw cotton, timber and cocoa being the key items.

Noting that African countries now have two crucial pillars -- the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the zero-tariff policy -- to advance their economies, Yando said the policy could mark a turning point, providing more opportunities for both Cameroonian and Chinese agricultural entrepreneurs.

"If you want to get into agriculture, you can sell your products either in Cameroon, or within the AfCFTA, and you can also sell to the Chinese market. So, I think this zero-tariff policy should particularly motivate us to get into agriculture, to be able to better invite our Chinese partners to come and settle in Africa, to cooperate with us and to ensure that our relationship can move forward," he added.

He also noted that the zero-tariff policy will help Cameroon better achieve its National Development Strategy 2020-2030 (SND30), while driving the industrialization of African nations, including Cameroon.

"The zero-tariff treatment will provide a catalyst for expanding local production in Africa. During the industrialization process, African nations will leverage their abundant labor resources to create numerous jobs and generate returns on investment," he said.

Established in 2021 to facilitate trade exchanges between Chinese and Cameroonian businesspeople, the CCBA is already working with Cameroonian authorities and Chinese entrepreneurs to help them tap into the opportunities of the zero-tariff policy, Yando said.

Having lived in China for almost 10 years, Yando said he has experienced China's economic revolution firsthand.

According to him, China's zero-tariff decision reflects its commitment to multilateralism and deeper cooperation with Africa, and will inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties.

"I studied in China, and I took the time to get to know Chinese culture better, to see its evolution, to better understand how China has become one of the world's greatest economic powers in the last 50 years," said Yando.

"China is a model for Africa. China is a very strategic partner for Africa, especially Cameroon. We have much to learn from China, much to do with China, and many partnerships to forge with China so that we can help this country grow," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)