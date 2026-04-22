Feature: China's zero-tariff policy opens new opportunities for Cote d'Ivoire's rubber sector

Xinhua) 14:17, April 22, 2026

A worker weighs processed rubber blocks at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

ABIDJAN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A light mist hangs over rubber plantations in southern Cote d'Ivoire in the early morning, as workers tap trees and collect milky latex flowing slowly down the trunks.

As Africa's leading producer of natural rubber, Cote d'Ivoire regards the crop as "white gold." In 2024, its output reached about 1.8 million tonnes, ranking third globally. Yet the industry still relies heavily on raw material exports, with limited processing capacity and vulnerability to global price swings.

Starting May 1, China will implement a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. The move is expected to create new opportunities for Ivorian agricultural products, particularly rubber, by facilitating access to a high-potential market.

In the San Pedro region in the country's southwest, production lines at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group are running at full capacity. As the policy's implementation approaches, the company is ramping up production and building inventory. Cleaned, compressed and dried, the latex is processed into standardized rubber products, neatly packed and ready for export to China.

In the factory laboratory, 26-year-old Leon Boitenin carefully analyzes samples. "My job is to check the quality of rubber at every stage of production to ensure it meets standards," he said.

Before the factory was established, job opportunities in the area were scarce. "Many young people were unemployed. Today, more and more of them have jobs and can support their families," he added.

Houon Gueu, a production assistant who worked his way up from a factory worker, has witnessed these changes firsthand. "I started as an operator, then became a team leader, and now I am a production assistant, with higher income," he said.

According to him, improved processing capacity has extended the value chain. "In the past, we mainly exported raw materials. Now we can produce semi-finished products locally, which increases value and creates more jobs."

In the Dabou area, rubber producer Roland Yobouet has also seen positive changes. "Around 2018, it was very hard to sell rubber," he said. "Now sales are smoother and there is no longer any stock backlog."

For him, China's upcoming zero-tariff policy represents a major opportunity. "Lower tariffs will reduce costs for companies, which is very beneficial for us," he said.

Local authorities share this optimism. Soumahila Kolo Kone, subprefect of San Pedro, said: "China's vast market will provide a stable outlet for Ivorian rubber and allow our products to reach broader markets."

Improved export conditions would also support local industrial development, he added. "This will help create jobs for young people, increase value-added and accelerate industrialization."

Since entering Cote d'Ivoire in 2018, Mainland Group has invested in several rubber processing factories, with a total capacity of about 480,000 tonnes. "Our five factories directly employ around 2,500 people," said Zhang Liang, deputy general manager of the group. "Each site also contributes to the development of surrounding communities."

The zero-tariff policy will enhance the competitiveness of African rubber in the Chinese market, encourage further investment in local processing, and promote upgrading of the industry, he said.

From latex flowing in early morning plantations to standardized products in factories and container shipments ready for export, the entire value chain in Cote d'Ivoire is steadily expanding. Against the backdrop of deepening China-Africa cooperation, this "white gold" industry is entering a new phase of broader development prospects.

"It is expected to increase incomes for farmers and workers, fostering a virtuous cycle of shared development between businesses and local communities," Zhang noted.

Workers package finished standard rubber blocks at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

This photo taken on April 9 shows a rubber plantation in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Workers inspect processed standard rubber blocks at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

A laboratory technician conducts quality testing of rubber products at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Processed rubber blocks await cutting by a rubber cutting machine at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Two workers sort and remove impurities from rubber raw materials at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

A worker taps rubber in a rubber plantation in Dabou, Cote d'Ivoire, April 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Pre-processed rubber materials are conveyed by a bucket elevator for the next stage of creping and dewatering at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Packed standard rubber blocks are neatly arranged in a warehouse at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Workers package finished standard rubber blocks at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Crushed rubber raw materials are seen undergoing curing at a rubber processing factory owned by China's Mainland Group in San Pedro, Cote d'Ivoire, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)