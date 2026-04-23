AUC chief hails China's "timely" zero-tariff initiative amid global uncertainties

Xinhua) 10:27, April 23, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's decision to grant zero-tariff treatment to products from African countries is a "very timely" move that will help Africa tackle global challenges, African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said on Tuesday.

China's initiative is particularly vital as Africa bears the brunt of global uncertainties, Youssouf told media at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, after the inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit.

"The world is passing through difficult times, with numerous crises, and the most critical one is the war in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," Youssouf said. "These crises have disastrous effects on African economies, mainly on African countries with structural vulnerabilities. We also see isolationist policies across the world, while protectionism is growing."

"The Chinese government's decision to allow African products to enter the Chinese market with zero tariffs is very timely," the AU Commission chief said. "I would like to express, on behalf of the African Union Commission, our sincere gratitude for this very brotherly gesture that all Africans appreciate."

Youssouf said that the African continent is currently facing a number of challenges, including global fertilizer supply chain disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East, posing a higher risk of food insecurity.

Global trade rules and procedures must be improved, as the current system places African economies in "increasingly awkward and disadvantaged situations," he said, underscoring the urgent need to increase Africa's representation in the global decision-making process.

According to data released by China's General Administration of Customs, China-Africa trade reached 348 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up 17.7 percent year on year and hitting a new record high. Of this total, China's imports from Africa amounted to 123 billion dollars, an increase of 5.4 percent year on year.

China will implement zero-tariff measures on all tariff lines for products from all 53 African countries with diplomatic ties starting May 1.

Beyond improving market access for African exports, China's policy is expected to open new opportunities for African industries and businesses, with potential for greater value addition.

"We value this fair and transparent partnership that the Chinese government is trying to put in place with regard to China-Africa relations," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)