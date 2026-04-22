Inaugural China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit held at AU headquarters with call for common development

Xinhua) 13:20, April 22, 2026

Guests attend a signing ceremony during the inaugural Meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 21, 2026. The inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit was held Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a call to deepen China-Africa cooperation to ensure common development. (Xinhua/Liu Fangqiang)

ADDIS ABABA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit was held Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a call to deepen China-Africa cooperation to ensure common development.

Jointly organized by the Chinese Mission to the AU, the AU Commission and the China Chamber of Commerce to Africa, in cooperation with other partners, and held under the theme "Deepening Practical China-Africa Cooperation and Embarking on a New Journey for Development," the meeting brought together AU leadership, senior Chinese and African officials, members of the Chinese and African diplomatic communities, as well as representatives of the business communities from both sides.

Addressing the summit, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the African continent is widely recognized as a future engine of global growth, with vast resources, largely untapped potential and a notably youthful population.

Africa and China have forged their partnership through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and other frameworks, Youssouf said, adding that Africa should learn from China's development experience, particularly in agrarian reform and accelerated industrial development.

Commending China's zero-tariff policy for products from 53 African countries, he called on Chinese companies to increase investment in Africa to create value chains and supply chains with African companies in a spirit of mutual benefit.

"Today's summit is an important milestone. I am convinced that when we put our strengths and comparative advantages together, we can make a huge difference," Youssouf said. "It is of paramount importance that our businesses grow together across the continent. Through the genuine co-creation of our business future, we will lay the foundation for our shared prosperity."

Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie told the gathering that with the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Africa is no longer a future promise but a present reality where business flourishes.

Noting that Africa-China cooperation is built on a foundation of dignity and mutual respect, he called for developing the partnership toward a multi-layered model in which entrepreneurs, innovators and the private sector become the primary drivers of development.

"Let this summit be the platform from which we launch a new generation of entrepreneurs, where Africa and China walk together toward a future of innovation and shared prosperity," the Ethiopian president said.

Participants at the summit called on entrepreneurs from all sectors on both sides to actively engage in exchanges and cooperation, make full use of zero-tariff measures, investment facilitation agreements, and various economic and trade dialogue platforms, and seek new opportunities for cooperation.

For his part, Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, said that as this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, it brings high expectations for in-depth cooperation between Chinese and African businesses.

He said China will implement zero-tariff measures on all tariff lines for products from all 53 African countries with diplomatic ties starting May 1, which will pave the way for transforming the vast Chinese market into a major opportunity for high-quality African products.

"The African continent holds enormous development potential, and China's complete industrial chain system possesses strong momentum. The scope for cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, new energy, the digital economy, mining and financial cooperation is incredibly broad," Jiang said.

Li Qingyong, president of the China Chamber of Commerce to Africa and chief executive officer of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ethiopia, said the chamber remains committed to its mission of being rooted in Africa, serving enterprises, connecting China and Africa, and pursuing shared development, helping Chinese-invested enterprises truly take root in Africa and integrate into local communities.

Li urged entrepreneurs to align business growth with Africa's industrialization and modernization while seizing new opportunities in the digital economy, new energy and green development.

Participants at the summit also unveiled the plaque of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Partnership Alliance, with the AU Commission pledging to coordinate collective efforts to ensure that the outcomes of the summit are followed by concrete actions and measurable results.

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a scene of the inaugural Meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit was held Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a call to deepen China-Africa cooperation to ensure common development. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, addresses the opening of the inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 21, 2026. The inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit was held Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a call to deepen China-Africa cooperation to ensure common development. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie addresses the opening of the inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 21, 2026. The inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit was held Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a call to deepen China-Africa cooperation to ensure common development. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU), addresses the opening of the inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 21, 2026. The inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit was held Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a call to deepen China-Africa cooperation to ensure common development. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Li Qingyong (1st R, 2nd row), president of the China Chamber of Commerce to Africa and chief executive officer of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ethiopia, addresses the opening of the inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 21, 2026. The inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Entrepreneurs Summit was held Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with a call to deepen China-Africa cooperation to ensure common development. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)