China's zero-tariff policy to boost Africa's development: Zambian experts

Xinhua) 13:17, April 17, 2026

LUSAKA, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff treatment for products from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties with China will significantly boost African countries' development and catalyze their industrial transformation, Zambian experts said Thursday.

Fredrick Mutesa, secretary-general of the Zambia-China Friendship Association, told Xinhua that the move will present great development opportunities for the African countries.

He called on African countries to closely study the requirements for entry into the Chinese market if they are to reap maximum benefits.

"Capacity building in this area can be done through existing cooperation arrangements with the Chinese government," he said, noting that there is a need to enhance the export capacity of African countries, particularly in value addition.

Mutesa also emphasized the importance of creating incentives for domestic industries with the potential to compete in international markets, while also attracting foreign direct investment to boost local production.

He further urged reforms in local education systems to produce skills that match the demands of the global economy, adding that skills in digital transformation and environmentally friendly technologies should form part of the package.

Kelvin Chisanga, an economist in Zambia, told Xinhua that the policy will enhance the competitiveness of African goods, creating new prospects for sectors such as mining, agriculture, and manufacturing.

While acknowledging that the policy decision will act as a catalyst for industrial transformation, Chisanga noted that strategic investment in agro-processing, export infrastructure, and standards compliance will be critical to unlocking the full benefits.

According to him, China's zero-tariff policy offers Zambia and other African countries a timely gateway to accelerate export-led growth.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)