UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Ethiopia highlighting cultural richness

Xinhua) 11:08, April 17, 2026

Children stage a performance during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 16, 2026. The 17th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was marked on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, highlighting the language's global significance and its enduring cultural heritage. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The 17th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was marked on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, highlighting the language's global significance and its enduring cultural heritage.

Hosted at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) under the theme "Chinese: lighting up your colorful dreams," the event brought together diplomatic corps, UN staff, students and representatives from the Chinese community.

Addressing the event, Jiang Feng, head of mission of China to the African Union (AU) and representative to UNECA, said that the establishment of the UN Chinese Language Day not only highlights the importance of the Chinese language but also reflects the UN's commitment to promoting language equality and cultural diversity.

"The timeless vitality of the Chinese language stems fundamentally from the concepts of Chinese civilization," Jiang said, adding that the Chinese characters constitute a writing system that has been passed down and used for thousands of years, embodying the beauty of sound, form and meaning.

Rita Bissoonauth, director of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Liaison Office to the AU and the UNECA, said that the Chinese language is not merely one of the oldest living languages in the world, but also a living memory of humanity.

"For 5,000 years, the Chinese language has been more than a means of communication. It has been a living bridge between generations. From the oracle bones of the Shang Dynasty to the timeless verses of Li Bai and Du Fu, from the wisdom of Confucius to the digital conversations of today, Chinese carries the soul of a civilization that continues to inspire the world," she said.

According to Bissoonauth, UNESCO recognizes Chinese calligraphy as an intangible cultural heritage and an art form where brushstrokes dance like the heartbeat of a culture. "The language's proverbs and poetry remind us that language is not merely spoken. It is felt. It is lived and it is preserved in the echoes of history."

Aboubakri Diaw, chief of staff at the Office of the UNECA Executive Secretary, said that the Chinese language is unique because of its antiquity, continuity, precision and depth.

"The Chinese language carries one of the world's great intellectual and literary traditions. It is a language in which writing is not only a practical instrument, but also an art form, a discipline and in many ways, a philosophy," Diaw said.

Sponsored by the mission of China to the AU, the event also showcased Chinese cultural activities such as calligraphy, tea art and paper cutting.

Children stage a performance during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 16, 2026. The 17th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was marked on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, highlighting the language's global significance and its enduring cultural heritage. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

A girl watches as people write Chinese calligraphy during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 16, 2026. The 17th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was marked on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, highlighting the language's global significance and its enduring cultural heritage. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

Rita Bissoonauth, director of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Liaison Office to the AU and the UNECA, speaks during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 16, 2026. The 17th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was marked on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, highlighting the language's global significance and its enduring cultural heritage. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

Aboubakri Diaw, chief of staff at the Office of the UNECA Executive Secretary, speaks during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 16, 2026. The 17th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day was marked on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, highlighting the language's global significance and its enduring cultural heritage. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)