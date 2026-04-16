Tea-culture-themed event marking Int'l Chinese Language Day held in Kenya
Students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi learn dancing at a tea garden in Kiambu County, Kenya, April 15, 2026.
A tea-culture-themed event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held here by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday.
The event featured a variety of engaging activities that allowed students to experience the unique charm of related Chinese traditions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi taste tea at a tea garden in Kiambu County, Kenya, April 15, 2026.
A tea-culture-themed event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held here by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday.
The event featured a variety of engaging activities that allowed students to experience the unique charm of related Chinese traditions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi taste tea at a tea garden in Kiambu County, Kenya, April 15, 2026.
A tea-culture-themed event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held here by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday.
The event featured a variety of engaging activities that allowed students to experience the unique charm of related Chinese traditions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi learn tea art at a tea garden in Kiambu County, Kenya, April 15, 2026.
A tea-culture-themed event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held here by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday.
The event featured a variety of engaging activities that allowed students to experience the unique charm of related Chinese traditions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A student from the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi learns dancing at a tea garden in Kiambu County, Kenya, April 15, 2026.
A tea-culture-themed event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held here by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday.
The event featured a variety of engaging activities that allowed students to experience the unique charm of related Chinese traditions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi taste tea and recite Chinese poetry at a tea garden in Kiambu County, Kenya, April 15, 2026.
A tea-culture-themed event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held here by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday.
The event featured a variety of engaging activities that allowed students to experience the unique charm of related Chinese traditions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A teacher from the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi introduces tea art for students at a tea garden in Kiambu County, Kenya, April 15, 2026.
A tea-culture-themed event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held here by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday.
The event featured a variety of engaging activities that allowed students to experience the unique charm of related Chinese traditions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
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