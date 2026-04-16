4th Chinese support mission for cotton production arrives in Benin

Xinhua) 11:17, April 16, 2026

COTONOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The fourth Chinese Support Mission for Cotton Production in Benin arrived here on Wednesday to begin work as part of agricultural cooperation between China and the West African country.

The six-member mission, expected to travel soon from Benin's main port city to Parakou in the north, will be engaged in activities to boost cotton production in Benin, Africa's leading cotton producer.

During their stay in Parakou, a vital hub for Benin's cotton production, the Chinese experts will help farmers select quality cotton seeds, improve cultivation techniques, and gain proficiency in operating agricultural machinery, as well as train Beninese technicians.

Since its launch in 2013, the Chinese support mission for cotton production in Benin has been instrumental in advancing the country's agricultural modernization.

It has helped enhance cotton quality, modernize production and improve the living standards of local farmers in Benin, highlighting the tangible benefits of bilateral agricultural cooperation.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)