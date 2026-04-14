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Mozambique's president to visit China
(Xinhua) 11:27, April 14, 2026
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo will pay a state visit to China from April 16 to 22, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
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