Mozambique's president to visit China

Xinhua) 11:27, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo will pay a state visit to China from April 16 to 22, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)