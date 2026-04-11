China's zero-tariff policy set to bolster market access for Zimbabwean blueberry exporters

Xinhua) 10:01, April 11, 2026

HARARE, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing, effective May 1, is poised to bolster market linkages for Zimbabwean blueberry exporters, industry insiders have said during the Zimbabwe-China Horticulture Buyers Engagement, which concluded on Friday.

The Horticultural Development Council (HDC), representing Zimbabwe's horticultural exporters, said it has been spearheading efforts to sign trade protocols with China for Zimbabwean commodities with strong export potential, particularly blueberries.

In September 2025, Zimbabwe signed a trade agreement allowing fresh blueberry exports to China for the first time, a move expected to boost production in the southern African country.

Data from ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion organization, showed that China presents massive opportunities for local exporters. The HDC said that it will help growers meet phytosanitary standards, including traceability and pest management.

"At the same time, we are looking to the government to accelerate the remaining regulatory processes so that these protocols can be fully operationalized, allowing Zimbabwe to take full advantage of the vast opportunities presented by the Chinese market," the HDC said.

Willard Zireva, a blueberry farmer in Mashonaland West Province, lauded China's zero-tariff policy, noting that such trade advantages are crucial for boosting Zimbabwean exports.

"Zimbabwe needs to ramp up its hectarage under blueberries in order to become a recognized producer and this requires a deliberate position to be taken by the government to facilitate the expansion of the blueberry production," he told Xinhua, expressing hope that strategic government backing will help local farmers scale up production to meet the huge demand created by the zero-tariff incentive.

Zimbabwe is rapidly expanding its blueberry industry, positioning it as a key driver of a two-billion-U.S.-dollar horticulture sector by 2030. ■

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)