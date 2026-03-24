China's long-term development planning offers lessons for Africa: expert

Xinhua) 09:41, March 24, 2026

LUSAKA, March 23 (Xinhua) -- African countries could learn from China's experience in long-term development planning to help achieve stability in their development agendas, a Zambian expert said Monday.

Johnstone Chikwanda, an energy expert and business consultant in Zambia, told Xinhua that China's long-term development planning contributed to its consistency in policies, which holds lessons for African countries.

Commenting on China's recently approved 15th Five-Year Plan, Chikwanda said China's development leap over the past decades was the result of meticulous long-term planning and its consistency and determination in pursuing the development agenda have ensured effective implementation of the plans.

He expressed optimism about China's goal of becoming a global innovation powerhouse, saying that the country has the resources and research facilities to reach the goal.

He further noted that China's technological advancement will benefit the African continent due to their strong partnership.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)