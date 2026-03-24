Nigerian sinologist aspires to tell real stories of China

People's Daily Online) 09:51, March 24, 2026

The China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) has created a platform for dialogue and exchanges among countries, Uzodinma Chinenye Gerlof, a young Nigerian sinologist, recently said in an interview.

Marking the initiative's third anniversary this year, Gerlof stressed that only by deepening understanding through exchanges and building trust can countries work together to tackle global challenges.

Gerlof, who goes by the Chinese name Li Mingcheng, is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the World Sinology Center and the Belt and Road Academy of Beijing Language and Culture University, where he focuses on cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

At the 2025 World Chinese Language Conference held in Beijing from Nov. 14-16, 2025, 61 young sinologists from 51 countries wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, sharing their experiences gained through studying China. They expressed their commitment to deepening their research on China and serving as bridges for communication among civilizations.

Gerlof was among the sinologists who initiated the letter. Soon afterward, they received a reply from Xi encouraging them to serve as messengers to help connect Chinese civilization with others around the world.

The reply left Gerlof deeply encouraged. "It strengthened me to want to do more, research more. So it's kind of boosts your morale to keep working and keep researching to connect the two countries, my country and China," he said.

His fascination with China took root early. "Talking about me as a child, I used to watch Chinese movies. It wasn't just only the Kung Fu, it was about the whole Chinese culture," he said.

Living and studying in China has only deepened that connection. "Being here, I've seen firsthand how an ancient civilization has woven itself into modern life, and how traditional culture is being passed down and protected," he said.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of China-Africa diplomatic relations and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. As both a witness and a participant, Gerlof sees this as an opportunity to deepen China-Africa relations, break down stereotypes and enhance mutual understanding through people-to-people exchanges, putting the bilateral partnership on a stronger, more enduring footing.

For Gerlof, being a sinologist comes with a clear sense of mission: to serve as a platform to tell the real China story, to connect China and the rest of the world and connect the rest of world with China. Toward that end, he expressed hope of helping the world understand China and China understand the world through translations and stories.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)