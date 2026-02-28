China's zero-tariff policy to benefit Congo's development: Congolese official

Xinhua) 10:29, February 28, 2026

BRAZZAVILLE, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff policy will bring new opportunities for Congo's agricultural and industrial development, said Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, minister of international cooperation of the Republic of the Congo, hoping the measure will benefit the Congolese people.

A China-Congo trade promotion and signing ceremony themed "Zero Tariff New Opportunities" was held on Thursday in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo.

Christel, together with Chinese Ambassador for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Affairs Liu Yuxi, and Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo An Qing, attended the event.

In an interview with Xinhua, Christel expressed hope that the zero-tariff policy will help enhance the added value of Congolese agricultural and industrial products, boost youth employment, and effectively improve local living standards.

For his part, Liu said that the zero-tariff policy is a hallmark of China-Africa cooperation in the new era and an important step taken by China to expand unilateral opening-up.

During the event, more than 10 enterprises from the two countries signed letters of intent for cooperation. Products from the Republic of the Congo, including poria cocos, peanuts and potassium salt, will be exported to China under the zero-tariff arrangement.

China will fully implement zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China starting from May 1, 2026. At the same time, China will continue to push forward the negotiation and signing of the agreements on economic partnership for shared development, and further expand access for African exports to China by upgrading the "green channel" and other measures.

