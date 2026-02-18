Mozambique welcomes China's zero-tariff policy for African countries

Xinhua) 14:37, February 18, 2026

MAPUTO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Mozambican government on Tuesday welcomed China's decision to grant full tariff exemptions on products imported from 53 African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China, noting that the measure is a new opportunity to further expand exports to the Chinese market.

Speaking at a press conference following the weekly Council of Ministers meeting in the capital, Maputo, government spokesperson Inocencio Impissa said Mozambique received the announcement "with great pleasure."

Noting Mozambique's strong ties with China, he called on Mozambican businesses to actively seize the opportunities created by the tariff exemption, particularly companies involved in trade and exports.

"We recommend that companies, entrepreneurs, and those engaged in commerce and exports take advantage of this opening to grow their businesses," he said.

He added that the exemption could help exporters increase their earnings and expand their presence in the Chinese market.

"It is a window of opportunity that we all have to take advantage of, just as there are several other opportunities for Mozambicans," he said.

During the 39th African Union summit, China announced that it will fully implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with diplomatic relations, starting from May 1, 2026.

