Interview: People-to-people exchanges key to deepening China-Africa partnership, says Namibian expert

Xinhua) 09:38, January 19, 2026

WINDHOEK, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The launch of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges marks a strategic maturation of China-Africa relations, signaling a shift from previous infrastructure- and trade-led engagement toward deeper social connectivity and human-centered development, a Namibian expert has said.

"People-to-people exchanges build trust, understanding, and shared values beyond government agreements," said Ndumba Kamwanyah, a public policy and political analyst specializing in governance and development, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"When students, young professionals, artists, researchers, and media practitioners interact directly, they learn how each other's societies work. Over time, these personal connections make cooperation more stable and sustainable," he said.

Kamwanyah noted that what distinguishes the new initiative from previous China-Africa cooperation frameworks is its strong emphasis on society and grassroots engagement.

"Earlier frameworks focused largely on roads, railways, mining, and finance," he said. "This initiative puts people at the center -- youth, culture, education, and media. Planning nearly 600 activities shows a long-term commitment to social development, soft power, and mutual learning."

According to him, such people-centered cooperation complements economic projects by reducing cultural misunderstandings and strengthening social trust, which are critical to the long-term success of trade, investment, and development partnerships.

In the context of Namibia, Kamwanyah said the initiative offers significant opportunities to enhance human capital development, particularly as the country pursues economic diversification and seeks to address persistent youth unemployment.

"This initiative can support skills development, youth training, and knowledge transfer in key sectors," he said. "Namibia can learn from China's experience in industrialization, digital technology, tourism, and small business development."

Beyond economic benefits, Kamwanyah emphasized the social value of increased exchanges, noting that greater cultural interaction can boost confidence among young Namibians and improve the country's international visibility.

"Media cooperation, in particular, can help Namibia tell its own development story more effectively to the world," he added.

If properly managed, increased cultural and youth engagement can yield tangible outcomes, Kamwanyah said, as participants return with new skills, ideas, and professional networks that support entrepreneurship and productivity.

"Cultural exchanges can boost tourism and creative industries, while socially they promote discipline, innovation, and cross-cultural cooperation," he said. "These qualities are essential for national development and social unity."

Meanwhile, Kamwanyah underscored the central role of the Namibian government in providing policy direction, coordination, and oversight. "The government should monitor and evaluate outcomes to ensure exchanges result in real skills transfer, employment, and community development," he said.

He further called for stronger involvement from universities, training institutions, civil society, and the private sector in developing joint research and exchange programs with Chinese partners. Civil society organizations, he added, can support community-level participation and youth leadership initiatives.

"The private sector should also offer internships, mentorships, and co-funded training aligned with market needs," Kamwanyah said. "Only through strong collaboration can people-to-people exchanges translate into lasting economic and social impact."

"Development is ultimately about people," he said. "When social ties are strong, cooperation becomes more resilient, inclusive, and transformative."

