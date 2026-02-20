China calls for lasting, effective solution to Sudan conflict: envoy

Xinhua) 13:46, February 20, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday called on the international community to uphold the five-point consensus in its collective effort to seek a lasting and effective solution to the Sudan conflict, which has inflicted immense suffering on the country and its people, a Chinese envoy said.

"The international community must not allow the Sudan conflict to continue spreading, nor can it accept further civilian casualties," said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, in a Security Council briefing on Sudan.

The five-point consensus includes the consensus on achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible; the consensus on alleviating the humanitarian crisis; the consensus on strengthening mediation efforts; the consensus on Sudanese ownership; and the consensus on integrating development and security.

Fu said the international community should urge all parties to prioritize Sudan's overall national interests and the long-term well-being of its people, heed the strong calls from the region and the broader international community, and realize a cessation of hostilities without delay. "External forces should stop providing military support, refrain from fueling the conflict, and must not seek to profit from the turmoil."

Noting that China strongly condemns attacks against civilians, civilian facilities and UN personnel, the ambassador called on all parties to the conflict to strictly abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and provide special protection to vulnerable groups.

He emphasized that humanitarian issues must not be used as a tool for political pressure, urging the international community to scale up assistance, responsibly honor its funding pledges, and help Sudan, as well as neighboring countries hosting large numbers of refugees, strengthen their humanitarian response capabilities.

Fu underlined that the United Nations should play a leading role in mediation, while regional organizations such as the African Union, the League of Arab States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development should enhance coordination and build synergy to help parties return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible. He also called on countries with direct influence over the parties to bridge divides and foster mutual trust, and refrain from turning Sudan into an arena for geopolitical rivalry.

The ambassador urged all parties to effectively uphold Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, support a Sudanese-led political transition, and oppose the establishment of a parallel governance structure or any other actions that could lead to the fragmentation of the country. "Ultimately, the key to resolving the Sudan issue lies in the hands of the Sudanese people themselves," he said.

Noting that sustainable development is the fundamental and long-term solution to the root causes of conflict, Fu said China supports the Sudanese government in seizing the opportunity presented by the relocation of the capital back to Khartoum to repair infrastructure and public services, facilitate the reception and resettlement of returnees, strengthen public security administration, and advance the rule of law, thereby continuously improving people's livelihoods and well-being.

"We renew our call for all parties to the conflict to immediately seize hostilities and allow the Sudanese people a peaceful and serene Ramadan. China stands ready to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in helping Sudan achieve lasting stability, development and prosperity," he said.

