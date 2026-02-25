Zambian expert urges Africa to boost output under China's zero-tariff policy

LUSAKA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- African countries should scale up production to fully benefit from China's zero-tariff policy and better access the vast Chinese market, an expert said on Monday.

Kelvin Chisanga, a Zambian social economist, said Africa's abundant raw materials and agricultural potential could translate into stronger exports to China under the tariff-free arrangement, creating new momentum for industrial expansion on the continent.

During the 39th African Union (AU) Summit held earlier this month in Ethiopia, China announced that it will fully implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with China starting from May 1, 2026.

"With this tariff relief, Africa is better positioned to participate more fully in the global market. That will serve as a gateway for scaling up production," he told Xinhua in an interview.

Sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing could see increased exports if African countries strengthen supply capacity and improve value addition, Chisanga said, adding that China's large industrial base has strong demand for raw materials, which Africa can supply.

While acknowledging China's longstanding role as a major exporter to Africa, Chisanga said the zero-tariff policy offers an opportunity for a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship, with Africa significantly increasing its exports to the Chinese market.

African countries will need support to build production capacity, develop skills, facilitate technology transfer, and improve product standards to meet Chinese market requirements, he said.

Chisanga said China's decision underscores South-South cooperation and could deepen diplomatic ties while delivering greater benefits to the continent.

