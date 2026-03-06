Africa and China at 70: A new chapter of solidarity, sovereignty and shared prosperity

When Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed his message of congratulations to the 39th African Union (AU) Summit, directed to President Joao Lourenco and Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, it went far beyond a routine gesture of diplomatic protocol. It was a reaffirmation of a historic partnership that has matured over 70 years, a partnership rooted in anti-colonial struggle, respect for sovereignty, and a shared desire for development without domination.

The 39th Summit of the African Union comes at a time when the world is changing rapidly. As President Xi rightly observed, we are living through profound global shifts. The unipolar moment is fading. The Global South is rising. Africa, long treated as a playground for imperial interests, is steadily reclaiming its voice, its agency, and its rightful place in world affairs.

For the African countries, this moment is historic. For a long time, African leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah warned that political independence without economic independence would remain hollow. Today, the AU's push for integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and collective diplomacy reflects that unfinished mission. Africa is moving, however slowly, toward unity and economic self-determination.

China's message recognises and supports this trajectory. President Xi Jinping acknowledged the AU's efforts to safeguard Africa's legitimate rights and interests and to elevate its international status. That recognition matters. For too long, global institutions have spoken about Africa, not with Africa. The fact that China engages the continent as a bloc and respects its continental institutions reflects a different diplomatic culture, one shaped by shared experiences of humiliation, colonisation, and the struggle for dignity.

The most transformative announcement in Xi's message, however, is the commitment that, from May 1, 2026, China will fully implement zero-tariff measures for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. This policy is not symbolic. It is practical, measurable, and potentially revolutionary.

African economies have faced structural barriers in global trade for a long time. While Western countries preached free markets, they maintained subsidies and non-tariff barriers that kept African agricultural and industrial products out. The result was a distorted global system in which Africa exported raw materials and imported finished goods, a pattern inherited from colonial rule.

A zero-tariff policy changes the equation. By removing tariffs on African exports, China opens the door for more competitive access to one of the world's largest consumer markets. This means African coffee, tea, beef, avocados, cotton, processed foods, and manufactured goods can enter China at a lower cost, increasing their attractiveness and profitability.

The benefits are foreseeable and desirable. First, African producers, especially small and medium enterprises stand to gain significantly. Lower tariffs mean higher margins and better price competitiveness. For a Zimbabwean citrus exporter or a Kenyan tea cooperative, even a small percentage reduction in trade barriers can translate into millions of dollars in additional revenue. That revenue supports farmers, workers, transporters, and entire communities.

Second, zero tariffs create incentives for value addition. If African countries know they have reliable, preferential access to the Chinese market, they are more likely to invest in processing and manufacturing at home. Instead of exporting raw tobacco or raw minerals, countries can export processed goods with higher value. This aligns perfectly with the AU's industrialization agenda and the Pan-Africanist call for breaking the chains of raw-material dependency.

Third, the policy strengthens South-South cooperation. Unlike aid models that create dependency, trade creates production, employment, and dignity. It shifts the relationship from donor-recipient to partner-partner. In simple terms, Africa earns rather than begs. That is the foundation of true sovereignty.

Fourth, by upgrading the "Green Channel" and expanding product access, China signals that it is willing to reduce bureaucratic and technical obstacles. For many African exporters, the challenge is not only tariffs but also standards, logistics, and certification. If these are simplified and harmonised, trade flows will expand rapidly.

For the 53 African nations, this zero-tariff policy also has strategic implications. It diversifies Africa's economic partnerships. Overdependence on any single bloc, especially those with a history of political conditionalities, can be dangerous. By strengthening ties with China and other Global South partners, Africa increases its bargaining power globally. A continent that has options is a continent that cannot be bullied.

Critics may argue that Africa must be cautious, that trade imbalances could persist. These concerns should not be dismissed. However, the solution is not retreat but strategy. African governments must use this opportunity wisely: invest in productive sectors, improve infrastructure, enforce quality standards, and ensure that local industries benefit. The zero-tariff window is an opportunity, but opportunities must be seized.

The broader message of President Xi Jinping also emphasises peace and "a community with a shared future for humanity." Conflict has been fueled historically by external interference and competition over resources. A development-focused partnership that prioritises infrastructure, trade, and industrial growth contributes to stability. Jobs reduce unrest. Economic hope weakens extremist narratives.

It is also important to remember the historical dimension. China supported African liberation movements when many Western powers labelled them terrorists. From Algeria to Zimbabwe, that solidarity left deep marks. The 70-year diplomatic relationship is not built only on contracts and loans; it is built on shared struggle. That memory shapes today's cooperation.

Yet, Pan-Africanism demands clarity. Partnership must never mean complacency. African leaders must negotiate from a position of unity and confidence. They must ensure transparency, environmental responsibility, and fair labour practices in all projects. True friendship allows honest dialogue.

As the 39th AU Summit convenes, Africa stands at a crossroads. The continent has the youngest population in the world, vast natural resources, and growing markets. What it needs is a structural transformation. The zero-tariff policy, if effectively utilised, can be one of the catalysts for that transformation.

The dream is not merely increased exports. The dream is modernised African economies, factories in Harare, textile plants in Addis Ababa, agro-processing hubs in Accra, technology parks in Nairobi, all connected to global markets on fair terms. The dream is a continent that trades from strength, not desperation.

President Xi Jinping's message, therefore, should be read as an invitation. An invitation to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. An invitation to pursue modernisation together. An invitation to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

For the 53 nations with diplomatic ties with China, the task is clear. We must ensure that continental unity remains central. We must align national strategies with continental goals. And we must hold our own institutions accountable so that opportunities translate into real change for ordinary Africans.

If Africa and China continue to walk side by side, respecting sovereignty, promoting development, and rejecting domination, the next chapter of their 70-year relationship could be transformative. In a world still marked by inequality and power politics, such solidarity offers hope.

The 39th AU Summit is not just another meeting. It is a reminder that Africa is rising, that the Global South is organising, and that new economic pathways are opening. With vision, discipline, and unity, the zero-tariff era beginning in May 2026 could become a milestone in Africa's long march toward economic liberation and shared prosperity.

(Mafa Kwanisai Mafa is a Pan-Africanist political commentator based in Gweru, Zimbabwe)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)