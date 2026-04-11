China's zero-tariff policy expected to strengthen trade with Africa

Xinhua) 09:48, April 11, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Participants at the Gauteng Investment Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, have said China's zero-tariff policy for African countries is expected to boost trade and economic growth across the continent.

The policy will provide a major boost for local businesses and the broader African economy, Eustace Mashimbye, chief executive officer of Proudly South African, a national buy-local campaign promoting domestic goods and services to support jobs and economic growth, said during the conference on Thursday.

"China's zero-tariff policy is a very big and positive move for South African business and one that Africa has been waiting for a long time," Mashimbye said. "It opens up meaningful access to one of the world's largest markets and creates real opportunities for growth, industrialization, and job creation across the continent."

Pan Qingjiang, consul general of China in Johannesburg, said the policy is expected to significantly boost trade and economic ties between China and Africa.

"As China moves toward implementing a zero-tariff regime, both China and South Africa are coordinating closely to ensure smooth implementation and maximize the benefits of this framework," Pan said. "This initiative will bring huge benefits to the people of Africa, while Chinese consumers will also enjoy more high-quality products from the continent."

Pan also said the conference serves as an important platform to promote investment and further strengthen bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

"The conference is a very important investment promotion function and will help drive components of our economic and bilateral relations with South Africa," Pan noted. "We are here to show China's cooperation and commitment in supporting Gauteng Province and South Africa in achieving broader economic growth."

Pan said that South Africa, particularly Gauteng Province, continues to present significant opportunities for Chinese businesses.

"South Africa has a lot of opportunities that Chinese companies and investors should take advantage of. This will help grow the economy and create jobs," Pan said. "We encourage Chinese businesses to invest more in South Africa, especially in Gauteng, which serves as a gateway to the entire country."

He also highlighted key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, the digital economy, and tourism as areas with strong investment potential.

"We hope and encourage businesses from both sides to take advantage of this friendly cooperation," Pan said, adding that Chinese authorities also welcome South African companies to explore investment opportunities in China.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)