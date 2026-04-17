Chinese medical team bolsters Tanzania's Zanzibar push for universal health coverage

Xinhua) 13:40, April 17, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The 15th Annual Joint Health Sector Review Meeting was successfully held in Tanzania's Zanzibar from April 14 to 15, bringing together government health authorities, international organizations, and development partners to discuss strategies for advancing the local healthcare system.

The 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar participated in the event. Bao Zengtao, head of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, said the meeting provided a platform for extensive discussions with local health officials and representatives from international organizations.

Members of the Chinese medical team shared experiences and offered recommendations tailored to Zanzibar's needs, focusing on deepening cooperation, upgrading healthcare service delivery, and strengthening joint prevention and control of infectious diseases, Bao said.

In his opening remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Zanzibar Ministry of Health Mngereza Miraji expressed appreciation for the Chinese medical teams' long-term contributions, noting that their service has significantly improved local healthcare and deepened bilateral friendship.

Miraji also underscored expectations for further collaboration in healthcare infrastructure development, digital health innovation, disease prevention and control, and medical personnel training, with the shared goal of achieving universal health coverage in Zanzibar.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)