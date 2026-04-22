Zimbabwe steps up negotiations with China to tap zero-tariff policy for agricultural exports

Xinhua) 14:49, April 22, 2026

HARARE, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe is intensifying discussions on export protocols with China to take advantage of the upcoming zero-tariff policy and boost agricultural exports, Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Development Anxious Masuka said Tuesday.

Responding to a question from Xinhua during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare, Masuka said Zimbabwe is preparing for the policy, which takes effect on May 1. Starting next month, China will grant duty-free access to products from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, including Zimbabwe.

"I have asked the technical teams to expedite these negotiations for the various product-based protocols with the Chinese counterparts with a view to ensuring that we are able to benefit from this window of opportunity that has been availed by the Chinese so that we can then have a market for our increasing production and productivity," Masuka said.

While Zimbabwe and China have already signed protocols for citrus, avocados and blueberries, Masuka said the process involves two distinct stages: first, negotiating specific sanitary and phytosanitary protocols for each product, and second, accessing the zero-tariff market once those standards are met.

He noted that Zimbabwe is currently at the initial stage, with plans to expand the list to include livestock products.

The minister said the policy would particularly benefit smallholder farmers under Zimbabwe's rural development programs, such as village and school business units focused on horticulture and small livestock.

"You can imagine what is going to happen in villages and schools around the country when the rural development program kicks in where we're looking at value addition for predominantly horticultural products. So we are priming ourselves for that by discussing these export protocols," he said.

Data show that Zimbabwe's agricultural exports to China reached 804 million U.S. dollars in 2025, accounting for 31 percent of its total exports to China. China remains the top buyer of Zimbabwean tobacco and macadamia nuts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)