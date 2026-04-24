Mozambican exporters hail China's zero-tariff policy to boost agricultural trade expansion

Xinhua) 14:46, April 24, 2026

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff policy will significantly boost African exports by slashing trade costs and enhancing the price competitiveness of products, said Mozambican exporters on Thursday at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

Starting next month, China will implement duty-free access for goods from 53 African nations with diplomatic ties, including Mozambique, a move that has generated significant buzz and optimism among exhibitors across the trade fair venues.

Mozambican producers of avocados, lychees and other agricultural products hope to penetrate the lucrative Chinese market and benefit from the policy, said Alves Vicente, a provincial delegate from Mozambique's Zambezi Valley Development Agency (ZVDA), an organization that promotes investment.

"The market is asking for more, demand is huge, and Mozambique can export those products to China," he said.

By removing trade barriers, African agricultural products and manufactured goods will be more attractive to Chinese consumers as the zero-tariff policy enhances price advantages over other regions, he said.

Vicente emphasized the positive-circle effect of the policy -- increased export volumes translate directly into higher incomes for local farmers and broader economic growth for Mozambique. As farmers aim to export to China, partnerships with Chinese enterprises can broaden opportunities and increase market access.

"Many enterprises need support, and we are trying to do our best to help them. Right now, the President of Mozambique is in China searching for investment, and Mozambique is a potential country for investment," he said.

To prepare for this influx of demand, the ZVDA is already providing farmers with specialized credit lines, modern equipment, and technical expertise.

Running from April 20 to 25, ZITF acts as Zimbabwe's premier platform for local and international businesses to showcase products, network and explore investment opportunities.

About 15 Mozambican enterprises are exhibiting at the trade fair, with a strategic focus on expanding their export footprint in the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)