Youthful voices bridge China-Africa ties as 'Year of People-to-People Exchanges' unfolds

As the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges unfolds, a new generation of leaders is stepping forward to reshape the narrative of China-Africa cooperation. Moving beyond traditional economic indicators, the story of China’s modernization is increasingly being told through the lived experiences and shared aspirations of the youth.

Under the framework of deepening mutual understanding, South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) recently concluded its second annual "Journey of Discovery" program.

The initiative, led by the university’s Division of Student Affairs, sent a delegation of students to China to explore the country’s developmental path and cultivate globally minded leadership.

At a formal reflections seminar held in Johannesburg, South Africa, attended by senior university leadership and China’s Consul-General in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang, students shared insights that bridged the gap between academic theory and practical reality.

Nombulelo Chiya, a Master’s student in Labour, Economics, and Development Sociology, noted that her firsthand observations in China challenged her previous perceptions of the bilateral relationship.

"What I observed was a far more strategic and deliberate partnership," Chiya adds during the seminar. "China is very clear about its long-term goals while creating real opportunities for infrastructure development, trade, and skills exchange."

She emphasized that while the relationship carries inherent asymmetries, the responsibility lies with South Africa to engage with "clarity, unity, and strategic intent." Her reflections pointed to a central theme of the seminar, that South Africa must position itself as an active producer of value through industrialization rather than a passive recipient of investment.

The seminar was structured around five key pillars; leadership and global citizenship, cross-cultural exchange, innovation and technology, sustainable development, and China-South Africa relations. It provided a platform for what participants described as "honest reflection" on South Africa's own developmental trajectory.

Tshepiso Kola, an engineering student, approached the journey with a focus on South Africa’s role as a supplier of raw materials. His experience in China reinforced the necessity of proactive domestic policy.

"Skills transfer does not happen through goodwill," Kola remarked. "It happens through deliberate negotiation and domestic policy that refuses to accept raw material exports as the ceiling of our ambition."

In his closing remarks, Consul-General Mr. Pan echoed the students' sentiments, highlighting that China’s modernization journey offers valuable lessons rather than a "one-size-fits-all" model. He stressed that China-Africa cooperation must be people- driven and rooted in mutual trust.

"Exchanges like the Journey of Discovery are not just educational visits, but bridges," Mr. Pan stated. He emphasized that the future of bilateral relations depends on a generation willing to engage openly and think critically across cultures.

As 2026 marks a milestone for cultural dialogue and innovation, the reflections from Wits students suggest that the China - South Africa partnership is entering a more mature phase, one defined not just by what China offers, but by how South African youth choose to harness that relationship for a shared future.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)