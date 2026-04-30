China will continue to facilitate trade with Africa following zero-tariff policy: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:25, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff policy for 53 African diplomatic partners demonstrates the shared commitment of China and Africa to contributing to global peace and development with stability, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday, adding that China will steadily enhance trade facilitation with Africa.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to a query about China's zero-tariff treatment for African countries starting May 1, 2026.

"China has noted Africa's eager anticipation and positive feedback on the zero-tariff measures," Lin said.

He noted that global protectionism and unilateralism are on the rise, and the spillover effects of the situation in the Middle East have spread to adjacent continents. By sharing opportunities and pursuing common development through the zero-tariff policy, China and Africa have demonstrated their determination to contribute to global peace and development with stability, Lin added.

"China will continue to negotiate and sign economic partnership agreements for common development with relevant African countries. At the same time, it will upgrade the green channel for the export of agricultural products from Africa to China and steadily enhance trade facilitation between China and Africa," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)