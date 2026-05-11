Tanzania eyes export, industrial growth from China's zero-tariff policy

Xinhua) 09:14, May 11, 2026

A participant asks a question during a meeting themed "Zero-Tariff for Shared Opportunities" held for Tanzanian exporters, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

DAR ES SALAAM, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania expects increased exports, industrial growth and job creation following China's implementation of a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries, officials said on Saturday.

The remarks were made during a meeting themed "Zero-Tariff for Shared Opportunities" held for Tanzanian exporters in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Tanzanian Minister of Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said the initiative comes at a crucial time as Tanzania strengthens its position in regional and international trade through economic diplomacy and industrial reforms.

Kapinga said China remains one of Tanzania's most strategic trade and investment partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, mining and tourism.

"This opportunity is vital for local entrepreneurs, and we are deeply grateful to China for opening these doors to trade," the minister said.

She said the Tanzanian government would strengthen coordination among institutions, simplify trade procedures and deploy technology-driven systems to support exporters targeting the Chinese market.

The minister called on the private sector to improve product quality and invest in value addition, innovation and branding to increase competitiveness in China and global markets.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the zero-tariff policy would significantly enhance the competitiveness of Tanzanian exports in the Chinese market by eliminating tariffs on products such as sesame, cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities.

She added that the initiative would also support Tanzania's industrialization by encouraging agricultural processing, cold-chain logistics and manufacturing growth. The policy is expected to create jobs and improve livelihoods for farmers, small businesses and workers involved in farming, processing, logistics and trade.

Bilateral trade between China and Tanzania reached 11.28 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, a 27 percent increase year on year, while trade in the first quarter of 2026 rose by 28.1 percent to 2.905 billion dollars, Chen said.

A participant asks a question during a meeting themed "Zero-Tariff for Shared Opportunities" held for Tanzanian exporters, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

Tanzanian Minister of Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga delivers a speech during a meeting themed "Zero-Tariff for Shared Opportunities" held for Tanzanian exporters, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)