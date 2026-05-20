Botswana gov't sees China's zero-tariff policy as big opportunity to grow exports

Xinhua) 10:14, May 20, 2026

GABORONE, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Botswana's Ministry of Trade and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday said that China has removed import tariffs on qualifying products from Botswana from May 1, which is a big opportunity for Botswana businesses to grow exports and create jobs.

In a press release, the ministry said the removal means original Botswana products can now enter the Chinese market without additional tax costs, making it easier and cheaper for local businesses to sell goods in one of the world's biggest markets.

The ministry highlighted some of the prime sectors, including beef and livestock products, processed food and horticulture products, leather and textile products, as well as arts and crafts.

To ensure seamless trade facilitation, the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) has activated immediate customs procedures. BURS is currently adapting its systems to fast-track documentation, clear export paths, and issue the required rules of origin certification for China-bound cargo, said the press release.

The ministry urged manufacturers, farmers and entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by this market.

China's zero-tariff policy has been extended to 53 African countries holding diplomatic relations with China and took effect on May 1.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)