Namibian experts say China zero-tariff access to boost export diversification, investment

Xinhua) 10:04, May 20, 2026

WINDHOEK, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff market access arrangement for Namibia presents a significant opportunity for the southern African country to diversify exports, expand agricultural trade, and stimulate investment in export-oriented sectors, Namibian economic analysts said Tuesday.

In a joint analysis released on the Brief Namibia online publication Tuesday, Namibian experts Robeth Simon and Hasekiel Johannes said the new zero-tariff arrangement could create stronger opportunities for non-mineral exports, particularly beef, mutton, goat meat, seafood, grapes, dates, blueberries, and deep-sea red crab.

"The arrangement substantially improves the competitiveness of Namibian exports," they said.

They noted that products such as blueberries previously faced tariffs of up to 30 percent, while beef and mutton attracted tariffs ranging between 12 percent and 25 percent before the implementation of the arrangement.

According to them, growing Chinese demand for imported food products could create new opportunities for Namibian exporters, especially in livestock, fisheries, and horticulture sectors.

"Even a modest increase in Namibia's market share could therefore generate significant export earnings, investment opportunities, and broader economic benefits," they said.

However, the experts cautioned that Namibia would face strong competition from established suppliers such as Brazil and Australia in beef exports, Australia and New Zealand in sheep meat, and Chile and Peru in fruit exports.

They said that Namibia would need to compete not only on price advantages arising from tariff preferences, but also on product quality, traceability, consistency, and reliability of supply.

"To maximize the benefits of the zero-tariff arrangement, Namibia will require a coordinated approach," the analysts said, calling for improved logistics and cold-chain infrastructure, stronger export certification systems, and support for export-oriented investment.

China has remained Namibia's largest export destination and one of its leading sources of imports in recent years, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2025, bilateral trade volume reached over 1.85 billion U.S. dollars, up 35.72 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)