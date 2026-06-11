Chinese film exhibition opens in Kathmandu, showcasing martial arts, chivalric spirit

(Xinhua) 08:36, June 11, 2026

KATHMANDU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The "2026 (2nd) Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition" kicked off in Kathmandu on Wednesday, featuring several popular Chinese martial arts films for Nepali audiences.

Under the theme "United by Martial Arts, Bound by Cinematic Light," the exhibition focuses on the action aesthetics and chivalric spirit of Chinese Wuxia (martial arts chivalry) films and uses intelligent imaging technology to build a bridge for cross-cultural dialogue between filmmakers and students from China and Nepal.

The films being screened are Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert, The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, The Master, and I Am What I Am 2.

Well-known filmmakers, along with Chinese and Nepali cultural scholars and university students, joined the event and explored new possibilities for Eastern storytelling with the audience.

"Of the four films, two will be screened at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu on Wednesday and Thursday," said Edison Sun, a member of the organizing team. "The other two films will be screened at Pokhara University in the western city of Pokhara on Saturday and Sunday."

The first Himalayan Rim Regional Film Exhibition was held at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu in December last year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)