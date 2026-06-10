2026 Chinese Film Festival kicks off in Moscow

(Xinhua) 09:43, June 10, 2026

MOSCOW, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 Chinese Film Festival kicked off here on Monday, featuring six films from a wide range of genres of contemporary Chinese cinema: action, animation, historical drama, comedy, war film and melodrama.

The opening film in Moscow was the comedy adventure "The Lychee Road."

"Culture serves as a bridge linking Russia and China. Mutual interest between Russian and Chinese audiences in each other's national cinema testifies to the sincere respect and profound friendship shared by our two peoples," said Olga Lyubimova, Russian minister of culture. "The event will enable local audiences to experience the rich diversity of genres of China's film industry."

"Our two countries have much to share and present to one another. Communicating through the universal language of culture and cinema is the best way to bring our nations closer," said Alexey Urazov, director for International Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian National Media Group.

Tang Ke, deputy director of the program center of China Movie Channel, said that China and Russia have hosted reciprocal film festivals for years, using the screen as a bond to enhance friendship between the two peoples. Going forward, China will work with Russian filmmakers to further strengthen practical cooperation in joint film and TV program productions, academic seminars and personnel exchanges.

The organizer said Russia's "Chinese Film Festival" and China's "Russian Film Festival" have been held for years. The 2026 Chinese Film Festival runs from June 8 to 14 in Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok. All movies will be screened in Chinese with Russian subtitles.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)