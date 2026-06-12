Egypt says relations with China a model of comprehensive strategic partnership, mutually beneficial cooperation
CAIRO, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Egyptian government said Thursday that relations with China have, over the past 70 years, evolved into a model of comprehensive strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation, noting that the two countries are working to build an Egypt-China community with a shared future in the new era.
In a statement, the Egyptian Cabinet's Media Center said the year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Egypt and China, an important milestone in 70 years of bilateral cooperation.
Egypt was among the first African and Arab nations to establish diplomatic relations with China, the center said.
Over the past seven decades, bilateral relations have deepened steadily, cementing friendship between the two peoples and broadening cooperation across diverse sectors, thus setting what the statement called a model for international relations.
It said the political leadership of both nations is working to elevate bilateral ties, reflecting the depth of their comprehensive strategic partnership while advancing the building of an Egypt-China community with a shared future in the new era.
The partnership has been exemplified by major projects in Egypt, notably the Central Business District in the New Administrative Capital and the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, according to the statement.
The investments and projects underscore the diversity and broadening scope of the economic partnership between the two countries, the statement added.
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