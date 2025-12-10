Forum held in Cairo to explore higher-level cooperation with China

Xinhua) 09:08, December 10, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang delivers a speech at a forum titled "China-Egypt Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Amid Global Changes: Toward Higher-Level Innovation and Development" held in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 8, 2025. Egypt and China held the high-level forum here Monday to discuss further cooperation in innovation and development within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

CAIRO, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Egypt and China held a high-level forum here Monday to discuss further cooperation in innovation and development within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The forum, titled "China-Egypt Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Amid Global Changes: Toward Higher-Level Innovation and Development" and co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and the Egyptian Cabinet Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), gathered officials, experts, scholars and business leaders from both countries.

The next five years will be crucial for China to consolidate the foundation for modernization goals, while Egypt enters the final stretch of implementing its Vision 2030 strategy, said Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang in a speech.

China is ready to work with Egypt to advance modernization together and push bilateral ties toward building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

For his part, IDSC Chairman Osama El-Gohary said that China's medium and long-term development plans, centered on high quality, innovation, green transformation and opening-up, strongly align with Egypt's national priorities under the country's Vision 2030.

This provides practical opportunities for deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, implementing joint development projects, and strengthening Egypt's economic power, said El-Gohary.

Ghada Labib, Egyptian deputy minister of communications and information technology, noted that joint ICT projects between Egypt and China have lasted and expanded to optical-fiber and mobile-phone manufacturing, data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence system development.

The forum provides an important platform for dialogue and exchanges of experience, and helps to explore new prospects for cooperation, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)